HuskerlandPreps - From a Scrub's Standpoint

I can remember back when I was 12 years old. No, wait, there’s more.

That Christmas more than anything else in the whole wide world I wanted Santa (muffled throat clearing) to bring me a hand held cassette tape player. Why it had to have a handle on it I don’t rightly remember but at the time it was crucial. Crucial, I tell you.

Santa (more muffled throat clearing) didn’t have much money in those days and I knew that but a kid should always have a dream, right? Even at that tender age I was a realist - it was already pretty clear I wasn’t going to be the town football hero, score 20 points per game in basketball, nor be able to jump high. So what better way to wipe away the tears than to own a hand held cassette player where I could sing the blues away.

(Actually, it was more like a way to get to hear anything by Al Green, Three Dog Night or maybe the Jackson 5. And where I was going to get the money to actually buy a cassette tape to put into the player was a problem I’d put much thought into.)

Anyway, it gets to be Christmas morning and when I came upstairs from my palatial bedroom in the basement of the house, sure enough Santa had come through again. (How is still a mystery, more so than Santa himself, to be honest...)

We divided up the presents and dug in. Didn’t take long for my Christmas to be made, as when I peeled back the paper from the biggest present in my stack there it was, a hand held cassette player. Truly a day maker, a Christmas miracle.

* That is sorta the feeling I had this morning when the NSAA confirmed its decision to give Nebraska high school fall sports the green light. Truly a day maker, a preseason miracle.

Look, these are extraordinary times in our world, unprecedented. But in our state at this time it was absolutely the right decision to give sports a chance and go from there. Lots of smart people have put together a road map for how the season can be given every opportunity to play itself out, maybe even all the way to the state football finals in Lincoln in November. The way it was back in the good old days. You know, last year.

Omaha high schools, their administration, their teachers and students are in a pickle. Lots more people means lots more cases, no matter the safeguards in place, and that will impact the opening of school, how school is conducted and our sports, football in particular. With the NSAA’s decision it does lend momentum to the idea of giving OPS schools and all others in the Metro the chance to compete this fall. There are still decisions to be made in Omaha and they will come down this week but after this morning it feels like we should give Metro football in 2020, like peace, a chance.

So, we will have scattered football practices opening mid-week with everybody in the pool next Monday. Like you I wish all the players, coaches, support staffs and fans good luck and good health as we try to negotiate this road less (like, never before) traveled.