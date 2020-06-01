News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

From a Scrub's Standpoint

Nebraska high school weight room facilities opened on June 1 where students-athletes like Central City senior Jackson McGinnis put them to good use.
Nebraska high school weight room facilities opened on June 1 where students-athletes like Central City senior Jackson McGinnis put them to good use. (Ryan Dettman/Huskerland)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Remember how exciting it was to watch your baby take its first steps? You knew there was a tumble or two on the way but you couldn’t help but feel like your child had cleared a major hurdle and was...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}