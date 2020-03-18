With all the turmoil, all the social chaos, that surrounds us we still have Huskerland Prep Report. Not sure how much comfort there is in all that, but it’s true.

We have, and we will, continue to churn out stories on this website, all of them designed to promote the high school sports we love. In the aftermath of the once-in-a-lifetime boys state basketball tournament we have gotten a running start at our postseason awards, starting with our girls basketball coaches of the year. Tomorrow (Thursday) we will begin two days of honoring our boys basketball coaches of the year, followed next week by the all-state teams.

And then what?

Well, funny you should ask - and we could use a few laughs these days. High school spring sports are suspended for the moment, likely soon to be cancelled completely. That is bad news on so many levels. What we will do to combat that here at Huskerland headquarters to move directly into our 2020 preseason football coverage.

If you’ve followed the website for very long at all you know will publish many football team previews in the months leading up to the season, along with some of our other features, including a look at the top games for next season, our ranking of the top seniors and underclassmen and lots more. At least that is the plan.

By the end of this week all the schools in the state will be closed. Not sure if they will open again before what would usually be the end of the school term. Somewhere in there @HuskerlandBob will need to receive team preview information to connect the dots with all of our intended preseason football coverage.

One thing about it, our coaches are usually pretty good about helping an aging sports writer in need. We have had a steady stream of preview forms returned to our office and suspect that will continue to be the case. I don’t anticipate we will run out of ammo for the website but we need to consider some, um, alternate programming before the summer is through, not gonna lie.

Our office in Central City remains open and we plan to remain open until we are told by The Powers That Be we can’t be. (Why do all of a sudden I find myself sounding like Peter Finch in the ‘70s Oscar winning move Network?) We will also remain on track with our website coverage of Nebraska high school football and keep plugging away on our 2020 football preview magazine, the only one of its kind in the state.

These are choppy waters we are in these days but we are certain the tide will subside and there we’ll be, that much closer to football season. And you can count on Huskerland to get you there on time.

Thanks for your support of Huskerland Prep Report and all we have tried to do for high school sports for now going on 31 years.