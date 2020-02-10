As the tide recedes from three full weeks of conference tournament basketball let’s look back at the week that was. And we will get to the basketball later this morning.

First off let me say I did take advantage of those Thursday afternoon Niobrara Valley Conference boys semifinals held at Niobrara High School. In my 30 years of running around Huskerland it’s the first time I can remember shooting basketball in that very nice gym.

As I drove north on Highway 14, especially as I got north of Neligh, my mind started to drift (easy now) back to last March and the beginning of the horrible floods of 2019. There are few more beautiful sights in Nebraska, especially while enjoying the small town experience, than that of making the curve off the hill south of Verdigre.

Even when you know it’s coming making that turn and seeing beautiful Verdigre spread out before you, it’s quite a sight. I didn’t stop this time but as I passed town it was so good to know the historically great Verdigre Bakery was back in business after last spring’s high flooding. How do I know it’s historically great? Because in one of most thoughtful gestures during my career Coach Doug Konopasek gifted me with a sack of kolaches when I traveled to Verdigre to interview star linebacker Cade Kalkowski back in the spring of 2015, that’s how.

And whenever I drive that way I remember the day back in the mid-1990s (I’m too lazy to look it up) when I covered a playoff football game in Verdigre, one in which several, um, patrons were taking in the game while sitting on top of the grain bins next to the field. To be honest it’s one of my favorite (and scary) Huskerland memories.

Upon arrival at Niobrara I was curious if my friend Teri Schacht, a native of Central City where I live, would be around; after all, she’s a teacher at dear old Niobrara High. More than that it turns out Teri was in charge of the hospitality room...so naturally I found her. (wink) Always great to catch up with Teri but more importantly, sorry Teri, was the fact I had wondered into a hall of fame hospitality room, one which featured a pan of some sort of cherry treats. They were really good but I really started to feel some tightness in my side after my third trip through.

Ahem.

They did actually play basketball that afternoon and, once I regained my equilibrium after a barrage of commentary from St. Mary’s assistant coach, and man about town, Terry Tomjack, I enjoyed watching the proceedings. Top seed West Holt shook off pesky Niobrara/Verdigre in the opener and eventual tournament champion St. Mary’s - which is scary good considering that super young rotation - win the second game against Elkhorn Valley.

Regarding St. Mary’s youthful rotation, it might be good if somebody cooked up a solution to slowing down 6-3 sophomore Aidan Hedstrom, for instance.

* Lots of fun, all of that, but it all takes a back seat to having the chance to visit with one of the nicest human beings I know, Summerland girls basketball assistant coach Scott Leisy. Many of you know Scott, and his story, but for those of you who do not here is something you should know.

Scott has been battling stage four colorectal cancer since June of 2018. And when I say battling I mean it, as he related to me on Monday (that’s today) he’d be undergoing his 45th chemotherapy treatment. You read that number right - 45th.

Real important to say Scott looked great. To consider what he’s been through - remember, he’s a family man - is at the same time gut wrenching and inspiring. Scott was grinning like a butcher’s dog during our entire conversation, which ranged from his physical fight to basketball to those cherry goodies to the McCook fund raiser.

McCook fund raiser? Scott has made a few coaching and teaching stops in his career - Clearwater, Sandhills/Thedford, McCook before circling back to the now-Summerland gig - and when you’re a good dude like him you tend to make friends, lots of them, rather easily. That fact surfaced last Friday when they held a fund raiser for Scott at McCook High School, the funds aimed at helping defray his medical expenses. Keep in mind the guy left McCook three years ago.

That same night Big Red, the McCook Bison, held a “blue out” in honor of Scott’s cancer battle.

People remember good people, Scott.

They are still accepting donations at McCook High School - you can make one by calling 308-345-5681 - and I’ll bet you can do the same by calling Clearwater High School where Scott is currently employed. The number there is (402) 485-2505.

And if you’d like to just offer Scott some encouragement why don’t you go ahead and drop him a note on Twitter @scott_leisy. Pretty sure he’d like that.

You are an inspiration, with that coaching towel on your shoulder, Scott Leisy, and there’s a ton of people in your corner many of whom you don’t even know.