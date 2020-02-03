According to the results of our Twitter poll the majority of you woke up this morning happy with last night’s results in the final game of the NFL season.

Me too.

Frankly, what kept me from being more of a 49ers fan is something about their head coach, Kyle Shanahan; he’s not my guy. Which is a shame because I’m a big John Lynch guy, and as his general manager those two are tied at the hip.

I guess what goes around comes around as from what I hear Kyle Shanahan isn’t a big @HuskerlandBob guy, so we’re even. (wink)

As a neutral observer of last night’s game - I grew up a Los Angeles Rams fan (thanks Deacon Jones!)and morphed into a Broncos fan - but also as a Huskers fan I probably should have been leaning to the 49ers side of the aisle. Sure, the Chiefs had the great Will Shields and via trade the great Neal Smith, to say nothing of Jeff Kinney, who sure was great while at Nebraska, when San Francisco was at the top of its game in the 1980s so were former Husker greats Roger Craig and Tom Rathman. Former Huskers nose guard Jeff Merrell, too, though as the acronym for the NFL says, not for long.

I was glad the Chiefs won mainly because they can be so entertaining to watch. (Though here’s a dirty little secret - prior to the Super Bowl the 49ers had scored more points than the Chiefs...and the Chiefs had allowed fewer points than that vaunted 49ers defense.) Their comeback was remarkable and there is no mistaking the charisma of Patrick Mahomes just like there is no mistaking the dangerously fun side of his team’s tight end, Travis Kelce.

All the talk of the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years also brought back some personal memories for ol’ @HuskerlandBob. As they say in fantasy sports 1969 was my 11-year-old year and in August of that year we moved to my beloved home town of Arnold. That move would change my young life and old life too since I am still talking about it, but, bottom line at that time we couldn’t get CBS in our new home. No signal.

In today’s over saturated media world it’s hard to envision living like that, right? Well, we as a family made it work though I certainly missed Green Acres until there was a CBS translator tower planted right smack dab north of Arnold a couple of years later. Eureka!

Having lived in North Platte and watching the local NBC station, KNOP, I’d absorbed a steady diet of American Football League football and loved teams like the Chiefs, Jets and Raiders. The Raiders were a popular team in that neck of the woods, with a large reason being that Broken Bow’s great Kent McCloughan was a starting cornerback for the team; in fact, he started in Super Bowl II v. Lombardi’s Packers.

All of which played into the fact I really wanted to see Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs facing the Minnesota Vikings, in January of 1970. The previous year was when Broadway Joe Namath had led the Jets to that historic upset of the Colts but that result was forgotten by many as the AFL champion Chiefs were considered far inferior to the Purple People Eaters. (Which remains one of the great nicknames for any defensive line ever.)

There was a problem, though. The game was on CBS. Remember the part where I said we couldn’t get the CBS signal at our palatial home in north Arnold? That was still true that afternoon of January 11, 1970, 10 days after my 12th birthday.

There was a solution, though. Not sure how I knew, and maybe I just guessed, but the hotel in Arnold was two stories tall and had its TV antennae way up there...maybe they could get the CBS signal. All of remember for sure is that, oh, 15 minutes or so before kickoff I walked downtown to the hotel by myself, climbed those stairs and walked into the hotel lobby, a place I’d never been before, and explained my plight to the nice lady behind the desk, whom I’d never spoken to before.

Remember this was a different day but also know she basically told me, sure, we can get CBS and since nobody’s in the lobby if you want to watch your game then go ahead and do it. So I did. Watched the whole thing in the lobby of the hotel, finished up and thanked the nice lady, walked down the stairs and made my way home.

Did I mention the part where I hadn’t necessarily told my parents about my plan? Let’s just say my dad was, um, emphatic in his debriefing.

Regardless, I had gotten to see the game, a rarity in our town on that day. To date I have been able to watch all but one of the 54 Super Bowls played in my lifetime - the one I missed, Super Bowl VII featuring the Cowboys and Dolphins, my dad hired my out to set trap at the Arnold gun club - so I have that going for me.

I must say it was much easier to watch the game last night but it doesn’t make for nearly the story.