From a Scrub's Standpoint
In a game atmosphere that rivaled that faced by General Maximus in the movie Gladiator Loomis rallied for victory last Friday night at Elm Creek. And you bet your life I was entertained.Down 21 poi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news