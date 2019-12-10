While we are tidying up from the 2019 football season I'd like to address the winter sports season, and Huskerland's role in it.

As many of you know I will no longer be publishing Huskerland Prep Report during the basketball season. Clearly that was a difficult decision for me given the 25 years we put into covering the sport but it was also a decision made much easier once I came to grips with the fact basketball coaches, by and large, simply do not want to share their team's statistics.

During football season Huskerland doesn't get all teams to help us out with stats but we get the large majority of them and it makes for a representative set of state leader boards, as well as an entry into our state's high school football historical record. I believe strongly that over the years Huskerland has played an important part in preserving our state's high school football history through stats, stories, photos and other commentary.

We were sort of doing the same thing in basketball, except when we got to the point where we weren't. For the last several years the number of schools reporting stats to our office diminished, dramatically in the past couple of seasons, to the point where there was no reason to go forward with that kind of reporting. However, the rest of the Huskerland coverage package, especially the player, team and coaching feature stories, still had their place.

So with that in mind over the winter months our website, huskerlandpreps.rivals.com, will continue to publish stories regarding basketball players, coaches and teams, along with some other types of features. We plan to keep football in the mix in the coming weeks and will also venture into some other sports; we feel like it will be a great mix and something our readers will enjoy.

(On a personal note: having just gotten back Saturday evening from Nashville, the second time, I can report by pickup is repaired and ready for further Huskerland duty. The lost days involved in retrieving my truck has slowed our progress on our Huskerland Prep Report football final but we continue to fight the good fight.)

Now it's back to finishing up football but we hope you stay with us as we launch our winter sports coverage along with some other surprises. Thanks for being part of Huskerland, which is now in its 30th year of covering Nebraska high school sports.