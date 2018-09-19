A couple of times during the summer I was kidding in a way that clearly wasn’t meant to be funny Scott Frost and his staff shouldn’t ever play a game. They were heroes along the line of Charles Lindbergh after he crossed the Atlantic.

Now after two games now it’s more like Sam Houston at the Alamo.

And in the wake of close losses, yet losses still, to Colorado and Troy (both of them at home, for goodness sakes) Chicken Little has nothing on a good portion of the Husker faithful. The football sky is falling when it landed it squashed so many hopes for the 2018 Nebraska football team.

But not all of them. Not yet. And that’s where you and I come in.

It is true that once Coach Frost was hired expectations - and excitement - surrounding the program went through the roof. (Passing the falling football sky on the way up it turns out.) So much of the former Husker tradition put back in place, so many familiar names reconnected with the program, most importantly that of Ol’ No. 7, Scott Frost, former Husker quarterback great.

I am as guilty as anyone - well, not some of the people I have read on social media, who apparently thought Big Red was gonna win ‘em all this season - but I had eight wins in my head, seven at a minimum, six I could tolerate. Maybe even understand. But after that rousing opener against Colorado, especially the way the defense swarmed a good Buffaloes offense, you couldn’t help but let your mind drift a little bit, wondering what could come of this team by season’s end.

Here’s the deal: much of what your drifty mind considered could still happen. On the surface that might seem a little overly optimistic, not usually my game when it comes to Huskers football at least not in the past 15 years, but it’s true. If freshman sensation Adrian Martinez stays healthy my money says the Huskers beat both Colorado and Troy. And if you mix in a win over Akron - I mean, really, what college team was going to be Nebraska on that night? - it’s not crazy talk to say Big Red sits her today a big ol’ 3-0 and the football sky stays put.

But he didn’t and Big Red is not. All summer long I surmised if there was a game Nebraska could steal in 2018 it was the game at Michigan, and the 11 a.m. start works in Nebraska’s favor if you ask me. Let’s all start pulling in the same direction and see if we can root them home to a win.