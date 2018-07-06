



We are all busy. And as I (thankfully) grow older it is becoming pretty clear my pet peeve is when someone else tells me they can’t get something done because of how busy they are. By extension, best I can tell, they are saying they are much busier than I am, and how dare I be so demanding as to ask them to follow through on what I asked of them. Really?

To be honest that wasn’t where I thought we were going but there you have it.

My point is this is a busy week for your local newspaper publisher. And you too, but you already know that. Our community has been hopping over the weekend, downtown and all around flooded with visitors taking in all Lone Tree Days has had to offer, with more to come. This would be a real good time to say thanks to all those who organized events around town so they could be enjoyed by others, with your local Central City Area Chamber of Commerce taking the lead.

While we are at it take a bow, Madame Chamber Director Amy Schoch.

In my little world beyond LTD and all its splendor there is plenty going on. I’m really busy, see?

Monday, July 2. First, we had the early deadline for the local newspaper which always sends a ripple through our office. Once again our staff rose to the occasion and delivered the goods, thanks to all of you for making it happen even if we were all so busy.

Beyond that my super busy week goes like this...

Tuesday, July 3. A truly historic date on my personal resume, this year it represents the 52nd anniversary of my first epileptic seizure. That’s right, me and my sister Becky were out in the front yard of Aunt Ellen’s house chasing fireflies (I think of that night each summer when the fireflies get busy) and had collected most of a full Mason jar of them when we called it a night.

Next thing I know I’m on a stretcher being hauled through our living room, the clock reading 11:17. I was sort of busy at the time but I remember reading that clock like it was earlier today.

Wednesday, July 4. Some of you are reading this on July 4 so we hope you are enjoying your holiday. Glad you weren’t too busy to take time to read my column, that’s always appreciated.

Thursday, July 5. Sort of an off-day but with a week from Monday the deadline for submitting the manuscript to our 2018 Huskerland Prep Report football magazine I am busy trying to pull it all together. Super busy.

Friday, July 6. Ah yes, this year it’s a date touched by serendipity. See, the red hot Cornerstone Bank Juniors American Legion baseball team will open its Area tournament play this date at Fairbury. To you that’s a date and place, to me and my wife it is much more. (It IS much more, right dear?)

Long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away I met my future bride, Penni Abariotes, while we were both living in Fairbury. The star date was the summer of 1984. We were married the next summer on, you guessed it, July 6. Being in that place on that date this week to celebrate 33 years of wedded bliss (ahem) will be pretty cool, gotta admit. Sure hope Penni isn’t too busy in the office to make the trip with me.

Saturday, July 7. Remember that galaxy far, far away? Well, in it a long, long time ago I (sorta) coached a youth girls basketball team called The Hoop Stars. Another Hoop Star gets married on this date when Abby Schoch will become the bride of Tanner Kuhn, and making it even more special is the fact our daughter Jessie, another Hoop Star, will be part of the bridal court.

With her duties including helping Abby pick up her dress in Loomis on Monday (remember that Tuesday deadline for the paper?) it’s been a busy week for Jessie, and that doesn’t even count the fact her super friend Alex has a July 5 birthday. Super busy week for the kid.

Sunday, July 8. To be honest this is still a bit TBD but the plan right now is for me, our son Matthew and daughter Jessie to go pick up our new Golden Retriever puppy in Kansas on this date.

The veterinarian is to check on the puppies (all 11 of them) today, July 3 (see above), give them their shots and hopefully clear them for pickup, which would clear the flight deck for us to pick them up on Sunday.

We had initially planned to get our pup on Tuesday, July 10 because that is his actual eight-week birthday. Couldn’t do it though, we are all too busy that day.