From a Scrub's Standpoint
Like watching me run the open 880 in junior high track. Sorta. By that I mean it wasn’t pretty, except for the great finishing kick at the end. (And, as I found out much later, that great “finishin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news