Fresh Start: Matt Christensen, Pierce
It was not a decision he took lightly but it is clearly one which agrees with him.After three years at Plainview High, where he played a number of key and crucial roles for the school’s football te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news