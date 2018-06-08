



Overview

Returning six starters on offense and four on defense from a 6-3 team that finished one spot out of the playoffs the Falcons will enter the season banking on its veteran line.

“We should be very strong in both the offensive and defensive lines but we won’t have the same type of depth as we did last year, so we will need younger players to step into key roles,” says Travis Andreasen, a 2002 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who enters his fifth season as Freeman head coach. “ Our skill players are athletic and are capable of making explosive plays but our defense will need to become more aggressive in order to create more turnovers.”

Offense

One of the premier players in Class C-2 football, senior Tyler Adams (6-3, 220) can not only catch the ball well, 13 receptions for 188 yards and two TDs in ‘17, he’s an outstanding blocker. Joining him in the offensive line will b e three other returning senior starters including Austin Adams (6-1, 240), Brady Bloom (6-3, 270) and Luke Archer (6-4, 200). Expect junior Landon Husband (6-0, 185) to also play in what should be an outstanding O-line.

Senior Jackson Furstenau (6-1, 165) steps in as the team’s starting quarterback and he’s got a strong arm, says Coach Andreasen. Senior Gabe Eisenbarth (5-9, 140) is a quick receiver who last year caught six passes for 100 yards and a TDand seniors Kaleb Unvert (6-5, 185) and Eli Pelc (6-1, 150) will also be part of the receiver corps.

Senior Logan Anderson (5-10, 160) is an outstanding and versatile running back for the Falcons, last year rushing for 564 yards and three TDs and catching 20 passes for another 164 yards, with senior Garrett Lenners (5-11, 165) another experienced back, last year rushing for 101 yards and a score. Sophomore Holden Ruse (6-0, 170) is the team’s best all-around athlete, says Coach Andreasen, and he will play multiple skill positions with sophomore Colby Sugden (5-11, 140) the team’s fastest player and another skill position option.

Defense

Tyler Adams (79 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 FR) is an outstanding line backer and will be joined at that position by Lenners (30 tackles), Unvert and Ruse, the latter who will also play some in the secondary. Austin Adams (21 tackles) will anchor the defensive line with Bloom, Archer and Husband also expected to play.

Eisenbarth (27 tackles) and Anderson are returning starters in the secondary where Pelc, Sugden and possibly Furtenau will be in the mix.

Season's Prediction

Getting defending state champion Yutan right out of the gate will be a challenge but we could see the Falcons winning six or so and being in the playoff conversation.