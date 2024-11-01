Advertisement
Class A, Class B Round of 16 Playoffs Preview
On the one hand Millard West was 0-4. On the other hand this is Millard West Football we’re talking about.
• Bob Jensen
The Center of Attention: Garrett Hansen, Stanton
Next up in Huskerland's Center of Attention series is Stanton all-stater Garrett Hansen.
• Bob Jensen
Seven Questions for The Round of 16
We are narrowing things down but still so many burning questions that need to be answered...
• Bob Jensen
The Handyman: Leyton Connell, Sandhills Valley
Us handymen out there, you know what’s it’s like...
• Bob Jensen
Meet the Coach: Jamie Opfer, Seward (2017)
His unbeaten team the No. 2 seed in the Class B draw we take a look back at our 2017 feature on Seward's Jamie Opfer.
• Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral
