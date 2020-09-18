Football Friday Part I: Greater Omaha a Hot Spot
It’s like having Biff Tannen walk into the malt shop in the movie Back to the Future.Asking George McFly how he’s coming on Biff’s homework, while giving George a noogie he says, “Hello? Hello? Any...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news