Football Friday: North Platte at Kearney, Elkhorn High at Waverly
Another great rivalry game in the Class A spotlight as unbeaten North Platte visits Kearney, another perpetual top ten contender.North Platte has actually risen to No. 6 in Huskerland’s Class A top...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news