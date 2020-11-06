Football Friday: Kearney in A, GINW in B Seeking Upsets
Happy Football Friday to you all, let’s start our look at today’s state playoff quarterfinal games.First of all, congrats again to everybody (and it really does take a village) who has helped keep ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news