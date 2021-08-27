Football Friday: Eight-Man's Featured Games
Like Christopher Columbus back in the day, Sandhills/Thedford football will again try to reach the New World after a near miss the first time.Last November the Knights reached the state football pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news