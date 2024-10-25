Football Friday: Different Classes, Maybe, But Still Huge Games

in other news
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round
Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...
Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times
Here is a little history lesson and the kickoff times for our opening round of Class D-2 playoff games...
Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)
Some of you will be too young to remember the late, great Robert Conrad.
Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times
Had some technical difficulties throw off our Tuesday scheduling but here's a look at D1 playoffs 1st round pairings.
A Lightning Bolt: Jack Molt, Riverside
Seven for six sounds like a pretty good deal for me, doesn’t matter the exchange. Same goes for Riverside Football.
