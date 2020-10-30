Football Friday: C-1 WP-Beemer, C-2 NP St. Pat's
West Point-Beemer doesn’t stand a chance.That’s what they’re saying, at least outside of Pierce. Seeded No. 15 in the Class C-1 draw, West Point-Beemer doesn’t stand a chance of beating No. 2 seed ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news