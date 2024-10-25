Football Friday: Battle of C-1 Unbeatens, Panhandle Title Bout

Advertisement

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round

Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...

 • Bob Jensen
Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Here is a little history lesson and the kickoff times for our opening round of Class D-2 playoff games...

 • Bob Jensen
Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)

Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)

Some of you will be too young to remember the late, great Robert Conrad.

 • Bob Jensen
Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Had some technical difficulties throw off our Tuesday scheduling but here's a look at D1 playoffs 1st round pairings.

 • Bob Jensen
A Lightning Bolt: Jack Molt, Riverside

A Lightning Bolt: Jack Molt, Riverside

Seven for six sounds like a pretty good deal for me, doesn’t matter the exchange. Same goes for Riverside Football.

 • Bob Jensen

