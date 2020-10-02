Football Friday: 11-Man Notebook
Roll the Aretha Franklin, as North Platte football goes looking for some R-E-S-P-E-C-T tonight.Undefeated and atop of the Class A wild card standings there will be a sense of “prove it” in the air ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news