Football Boon Turns Boomer Sooner: Kade McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan
In a matter of months the world of Archbishop Bergan’s Kade McIntyre has changed in so many wonderful ways, from becoming a high school state football champion to being the apple of their eye for s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news