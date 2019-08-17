Flooding the Scoreboard: Noah Okraska, Harvard
So much for his scout team career.As a promising freshman Noah Okraska playing on the Harvard scout team he broke his ankle, right through the growth plate, and was in a boot until the middle of th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news