OK, so the kid ran for 310 and six TDs in a state final. Cool. That is far from the whole story. The Clarkson/Leigh senior led his team to its first-ever state championship with a rousing display of "here I am, come hit me" power running, but that juke and jive he pulled at the end of his touchdown into the north end zone was a Sunday-type run.

* Extra credit for the happiness I feel for that C/L coaching staff and my boy Drew Beeson, who is truly one of my all-time favorite Huskerland guys.