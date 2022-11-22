Five Things About Championship Monday
1. Tristan Alvano
It's been right in front of D-1 recruiters all along, and now the whole Huskerland world knows about what a major league talent this kid is. And high school kids just don't make clutch game-winning field goals in a state championship game where there is so much at stake with seconds left to play. Other than that just an ordinary play, right?
2. Zane Flores
Sure, he set a state finals record for yards and led what would have been, in so many other years, the game-winning drive, but more than anything else he shook off a couple of first-half interceptions to bring his team back to the brink of victory. (* see above) Most D-1 looking Huskerland QB I've ever seen play. Can't call it a Husker recruiting miss because they didn't even try.
3. Twenty-Five.
As in, one short of 26. Which is where winning streaks by both Gretna in A and Howells-Dodge in D-2 ended. Both are great teams, beaten by great teams.
4. Hitchcock.
I was wrong. Didn't think Howells-Dodge could get beat but it was Hitchcock which played like a finals veteran, no turnovers and, what, one penalty. You win championships like that. The physical nature of that team was hyped by many (ahem) and it was probably still understated. Middle linebacker Keegan Shuler (who smiled for me after the game!) is better than advertised but it was more than him, the whole crew is filled with hitters.
5. Kyle Kasik.
OK, so the kid ran for 310 and six TDs in a state final. Cool. That is far from the whole story. The Clarkson/Leigh senior led his team to its first-ever state championship with a rousing display of "here I am, come hit me" power running, but that juke and jive he pulled at the end of his touchdown into the north end zone was a Sunday-type run.
* Extra credit for the happiness I feel for that C/L coaching staff and my boy Drew Beeson, who is truly one of my all-time favorite Huskerland guys.