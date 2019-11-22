News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

First-Timer Osceola/High Plains, Burwell in D-1 Final

Burwell and senior all-state running back Jase Williams (20) know how this state championship thing is done...but can they hold off hard charging Osceola/High Plains, a first time finalist?
Burwell and senior all-state running back Jase Williams (20) know how this state championship thing is done...but can they hold off hard charging Osceola/High Plains, a first time finalist? (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

In the Class D-1 final the story lines don’t quite add up to a David versus Goliath tale, but you don’t have to try very hard to see that one team has a significant historical advantage on their si...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}