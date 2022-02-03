Finally Healthy, 3-Time C-1 Champ Auburn Takes Aim at ECNC Title
Uh oh. Auburn's healthy.What is perceived to be good news, even great news, by Auburn boys basketball might not get the same reception across Class C-1’s fruited plain.See, the Bulldogs are healthy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news