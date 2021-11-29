FINAL 2021 Huskerland Class A Top Ten
Team Record Final Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Gretna

12-1

Beat Omaha Westside, 7-3, state final.

Tough and physical defense never better than on Championship Night. Like I said, every time I move to Gretna the Dragons win state.

2. Omaha Westside

12-1

Lost to Gretna, 7-3, state final.

Westside did everything right, especially in that semifinal rush v. Bellevue West, just came up short in bid to repeat, get to 25 straight wins.

3. Millard South

9-1

Lost to Omaha North, 49-42, in round of 16.

North turned around and made the semifinals, losing to the eventual champion. And Patriots sure looked like the best team the rest of the time.

4. Bellevue West

10-2

Lost to Omaha Westside, 41-26, semifinals.

Two losses are to No. 2 and No. 3.

5. Elkhorn South

9-2

Lost to Gretna, 14-7, quarterfinals.

Only team to beat state champion Gretna.

6. Omaha North

6-6

Lost to Gretna, 34-0, semifinals.

Drops a spot since last ratings but that Millard South win resonates, and they did make the semis.

7. Creighton Prep

7-3

Lost to Grand Island, 30-28, round of 16.

Despite the playoff upset the Junior Jays played a lot of good football this season.

8. Omaha Burke

8-3

Lost to Omaha Westside, 42-3, quarterfinals.

Three losses to top four teams, beat North High back in September.

9. Grand Island

7-4

Lost to Bellevue West 52-20.

Won five in a row, including Prep upset, before final loss.

10. North Platte

7-4

Lost to Omaha North, 35-34, quarterfinals.

Beating Lincoln East in regular season made the difference.
Well, 13 wins and a trillion rushing yards by Dylan Mostek (24) later, I guess we can give notice on Bennington in Class B. One of our all-time best teams in that class, for sure.
FINAL 2021 Huskerland Class B Top Ten
Team Record Final Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Bennington

13-0

Beat Aurora, 42-14, state final.

Made no doubt about it with that emphatic championship win, this is one of our all-time best Class B teams. There was that mild first-half challenge by defending champion Elkhorn High in the semifinals but like I've been sayin', until further notice.

2. Elkhorn High

10-2

Lost to Bennington, 28-7, semifinals.

Like the rest of them, the Antlers just couldn't beat Bennington but did beat Skutt and Waverly.

3. Aurora

10-3

Lost to Bennington, 42-14, state final.

Won 10 in a row between opening losses to Class A No. 10 North Platte and Bennington, the first time.

4. Omaha Skutt

8-4

Lost to Aurora, 21-17, semifinals.

At its best Skutt was right there, and had Aurora beat in the semifinals.

5. Plattsmouth

10-1

Lost to Omaha Skutt, 20-10, quarterfinals.

Even without their 2,000-yard running back the Blue Devils hung with Aurora after earlier beating Waverly in its biggest regular season test.

6. Waverly

7-4

Lost to Bennington, 41-0, quarterfinals.

Flamed out against B's best and also had some tough luck against top teams, all of its losses to teams ranked in the Class B top four. Ugh.

7. Scottsbluff

8-3

Lost to Aurora, 34-14, quarterfinals.

Bearcats had won seven in a row before its second loss to Aurora.

8. Grand Island Northwest

5=5

Lost to Waverly, 59-13, in round of 16.

Ugly finish to strange season in which the Vikings suffered all those losses to top-six teams, and beat No. 9 Seward by 20.

9. Seward

8-3

Lost to Elkhorn High, 35-20, quarterfinals.

Bluejays won their first five, won a playoff game.

10. Beatrice

6-4

Lost to Omaha Skutt, 31-10, round of 16.

Beatrice won its first five and beat Norris by 14 points. Norris, with the way it played some of our best teams so close, has a real solid claim to this spot, can't blame you if you do.