Made no doubt about it with that emphatic championship win, this is one of our all-time best Class B teams. There was that mild first-half challenge by defending champion Elkhorn High in the semifinals but like I've been sayin', until further notice.

Like the rest of them, the Antlers just couldn't beat Bennington but did beat Skutt and Waverly.

Won 10 in a row between opening losses to Class A No. 10 North Platte and Bennington, the first time.

At its best Skutt was right there, and had Aurora beat in the semifinals.

Even without their 2,000-yard running back the Blue Devils hung with Aurora after earlier beating Waverly in its biggest regular season test.

Flamed out against B's best and also had some tough luck against top teams, all of its losses to teams ranked in the Class B top four. Ugh.

Bearcats had won seven in a row before its second loss to Aurora.

Ugly finish to strange season in which the Vikings suffered all those losses to top-six teams, and beat No. 9 Seward by 20.

10. Beatrice

6-4

Lost to Omaha Skutt, 31-10, round of 16.