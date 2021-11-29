FINAL 2021 Huskerland Top Tens: Classes A, B
|Team
|Record
|Final Game
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
1. Gretna
|
12-1
|
Beat Omaha Westside, 7-3, state final.
|
Tough and physical defense never better than on Championship Night. Like I said, every time I move to Gretna the Dragons win state.
|
2. Omaha Westside
|
12-1
|
Lost to Gretna, 7-3, state final.
|
Westside did everything right, especially in that semifinal rush v. Bellevue West, just came up short in bid to repeat, get to 25 straight wins.
|
3. Millard South
|
9-1
|
Lost to Omaha North, 49-42, in round of 16.
|
North turned around and made the semifinals, losing to the eventual champion. And Patriots sure looked like the best team the rest of the time.
|
4. Bellevue West
|
10-2
|
Lost to Omaha Westside, 41-26, semifinals.
|
Two losses are to No. 2 and No. 3.
|
5. Elkhorn South
|
9-2
|
Lost to Gretna, 14-7, quarterfinals.
|
Only team to beat state champion Gretna.
|
6. Omaha North
|
6-6
|
Lost to Gretna, 34-0, semifinals.
|
Drops a spot since last ratings but that Millard South win resonates, and they did make the semis.
|
7. Creighton Prep
|
7-3
|
Lost to Grand Island, 30-28, round of 16.
|
Despite the playoff upset the Junior Jays played a lot of good football this season.
|
8. Omaha Burke
|
8-3
|
Lost to Omaha Westside, 42-3, quarterfinals.
|
Three losses to top four teams, beat North High back in September.
|
9. Grand Island
|
7-4
|
Lost to Bellevue West 52-20.
|
Won five in a row, including Prep upset, before final loss.
|
10. North Platte
|
7-4
|
Lost to Omaha North, 35-34, quarterfinals.
|
Beating Lincoln East in regular season made the difference.
|
1. Bennington
|
13-0
|
Beat Aurora, 42-14, state final.
|
Made no doubt about it with that emphatic championship win, this is one of our all-time best Class B teams. There was that mild first-half challenge by defending champion Elkhorn High in the semifinals but like I've been sayin', until further notice.
|
2. Elkhorn High
|
10-2
|
Lost to Bennington, 28-7, semifinals.
|
Like the rest of them, the Antlers just couldn't beat Bennington but did beat Skutt and Waverly.
|
3. Aurora
|
10-3
|
Lost to Bennington, 42-14, state final.
|
Won 10 in a row between opening losses to Class A No. 10 North Platte and Bennington, the first time.
|
4. Omaha Skutt
|
8-4
|
Lost to Aurora, 21-17, semifinals.
|
At its best Skutt was right there, and had Aurora beat in the semifinals.
|
5. Plattsmouth
|
10-1
|
Lost to Omaha Skutt, 20-10, quarterfinals.
|
Even without their 2,000-yard running back the Blue Devils hung with Aurora after earlier beating Waverly in its biggest regular season test.
|
6. Waverly
|
7-4
|
Lost to Bennington, 41-0, quarterfinals.
|
Flamed out against B's best and also had some tough luck against top teams, all of its losses to teams ranked in the Class B top four. Ugh.
|
7. Scottsbluff
|
8-3
|
Lost to Aurora, 34-14, quarterfinals.
|
Bearcats had won seven in a row before its second loss to Aurora.
|
8. Grand Island Northwest
|
5=5
|
Lost to Waverly, 59-13, in round of 16.
|
Ugly finish to strange season in which the Vikings suffered all those losses to top-six teams, and beat No. 9 Seward by 20.
|
9. Seward
|
8-3
|
Lost to Elkhorn High, 35-20, quarterfinals.
|
Bluejays won their first five, won a playoff game.
|
10. Beatrice
|
6-4
|
Lost to Omaha Skutt, 31-10, round of 16.
|
Beatrice won its first five and beat Norris by 14 points. Norris, with the way it played some of our best teams so close, has a real solid claim to this spot, can't blame you if you do.