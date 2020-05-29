 HuskerlandPreps - Film Study: Tim Williams, Papillion-LaVista Head Coach
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Study: Tim Williams, Papillion-LaVista Head Coach

There are a lot of committed professionals among our Nebraska high school coaches and many of them were part of last week's video conference coordinated by Papio head football coach Tim Williams. Lots smart guys, good guys who are great advocates for their players and program, were part of that discussion. And me, for whatever that is worth.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

A few days back I was invited to be part of a video conference which included over 40 Class A and Class B football coaches, the reason for the conference being discussion of the social distancing r...

{{ article.author_name }}