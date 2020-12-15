HuskerlandPreps - Film Study: Jeff Gross, McCook Head Coach (2020)

We have some great story tellers, some great historians among our Nebraska high school football coaches but few can match McCook's Jeff Gross. And I mean that in both in terms of story telling and winning, as last season Coach Gross won his 200th career game to go with a pair of Class B state titles.

We revisit our conference video with Coach Gross who does a fabulous job of telling us about McCook football past and present. Enjoy, I sure did...@HuskerlandBob