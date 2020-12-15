 HuskerlandPreps - Film Study: Jeff Gross, McCook Head Coach (2020)
Film Study: Jeff Gross, McCook Head Coach (2020)

Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990.

We have some great story tellers, some great historians among our Nebraska high school football coaches but few can match McCook's Jeff Gross. And I mean that in both in terms of story telling and winning, as last season Coach Gross won his 200th career game to go with a pair of Class B state titles.

We revisit our conference video with Coach Gross who does a fabulous job of telling us about McCook football past and present. Enjoy, I sure did...@HuskerlandBob

