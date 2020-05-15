News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Study: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic

So this has happened a few times, Norfolk Catholic's Jeff Bellar shaking the hand of the opposing coach after his team had won a state title.
So this has happened a few times, Norfolk Catholic's Jeff Bellar shaking the hand of the opposing coach after his team had won a state title. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

The winningest head coach in Nebraska high school history and still going strong, Norfolk Catholic's Jeff Bellar is next up in Huskerland's video conference series. We discuss all of Jeff's past su...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}