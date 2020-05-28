 HuskerlandPreps - Film Study: Jay Bellar, NSAA Executive Director
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 15:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Study: Jay Bellar, NSAA Executive Director

Joining us today as part of Huskerland's Film Study series is NSAA executive director Jay Bellar who has been caught in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted Nebraska schools and sports.
Joining us today as part of Huskerland's Film Study series is NSAA executive director Jay Bellar who has been caught in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted Nebraska schools and sports.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Thrust into the spotlight surrounding the coronavirus outbreak NSAA executive director Jay Bellar has been asked to wear many hats over the past few weeks, several of them he never dreamed he'd eve...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}