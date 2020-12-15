Film Study: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic (2020)
Late last week we had a chance to catch up with Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg (10), who has become headline news following his verbal commitment to play football for the Huskers. Rated a 3-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news