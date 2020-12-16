 HuskerlandPreps - Film Study: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside (2020)
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 15:00:00 -0600') }} football

Film Study: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside (2020)

Omaha Westside senior-to-be Cole Payton (9) can do it all from the quarterback position, like here against Lincoln Southeast when he's running wild down the middle of the field. Did we mention he's fastball tops 90 MPH?
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
A brilliant dual threat quarterback, an outstanding two-sport athlete, Omaha Westside senior-to-be Cole Payton is next up in Huskerland's Film Study conference video series.

Last season Cole accounted for over 2,800 total yards and 30 TDs while leading Westside to the Class A state football championship game. Oh, he'll go D-1 and all that, but it's TBD exactly where...though Lincoln would be a great landing spot...just sayin'...

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Cole went on to have another banner season in 2020, leading his Westside team to the Class A state title.

{{ article.author_name }}