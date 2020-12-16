HuskerlandPreps - Film Study: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside (2020)

A brilliant dual threat quarterback, an outstanding two-sport athlete, Omaha Westside senior-to-be Cole Payton is next up in Huskerland's Film Study conference video series.

Last season Cole accounted for over 2,800 total yards and 30 TDs while leading Westside to the Class A state football championship game. Oh, he'll go D-1 and all that, but it's TBD exactly where...though Lincoln would be a great landing spot...just sayin'...

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Cole went on to have another banner season in 2020, leading his Westside team to the Class A state title.