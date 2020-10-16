Film Study: Bacon Bowl 2020
@HuskerlandBob Sez: This is certainly a worthy reprise, a Zoom video first posted last spring and involving two of our top eight-man coaches, and good buddies, discussing something they call The Ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news