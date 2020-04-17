Film Study: Bacon Bowl 2020
Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh will not only have two of 2020's best teams in eight-man football teams they will also play their much anticipated annual rivalry game, the Bacon Bowl.In today's vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news