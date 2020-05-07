News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Study: Aaron Mick, BDS

A returning all-district football player and proud member of the Pole Vaulting Micks, BDS senior-to-be Aaron Mick (26) is next up in our Film Study video conference series.
A returning all-district football player and proud member of the Pole Vaulting Micks, BDS senior-to-be Aaron Mick (26) is next up in our Film Study video conference series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

First of all, how do you even start to practice pole vaulting, anyway? You can get the answer to that question and many more by watching today's video conference with BDS all-state candidate Aaron ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}