Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 10:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Fillmore GBB Makes History, Ready to Make More

W6pz7ndpsmpzbcn1pqva
Good times last weekend, historic times, for the Fillmore Central girls basketball team as they won the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament title for the first time in program history.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Somebody grab me a No. 2 pencil so the Fillmore girls can scratch that off their basketball bucket list.Mixing a blend of strong man-to-man defense and a bombs away approach to offense the Fillmore...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}