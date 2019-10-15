Experienced QB: Dylan Richman, Lexington
Coach: OK, so we need a quarterback, Kaleb’s hurt. Any you guys ever played quarterback?A hand goes up in the back but you can barely see it. The hand is attached to 5-foot-8 senior Dylan Richman.D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news