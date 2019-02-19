Ticker
Expect the Unexpected in D-1 Boys Subdistrict Play

No. 3 in the wild card standings, 20-1 Paxton will be the favorite in the D1-12 subdistrict played at Ogallala. Big reason for that is their big guy, 6-9 junior Blake Brewster (44).
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Lots of drama in the Class D-1 boys subdistricts, for real. Maybe more so than in any class here is one where surprises might be more the norm than the exception. A reminder, this is the first seas...

