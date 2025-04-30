Expect More Quality Thayer Central Football in 2025

Overview

Following a 7-3 playoff season the Titans return five starters on both sides of the line, seeking their sixth straight playoff berth.

“We return several key starters, and our size and strength our offensive and defensive lines should be team strengths,” says third-year head coach Mitchell Shepherd, a 2009 graduate of Kansas State University who has a 59-38 career record. “We lost four key senior contributors and replacing them will be difficult, though I believe we have guys who can step into those roles. We will need several guys to step into voids on special teams and at tight end, and we need to continue our commitment to our strength and conditioning program.

“Our district is extremely challenging but I believe we can compete, and also be a tough out in the playoffs.”

Offense

Anchoring the Thayer offensive line is four-year starter Cole Vorderstrasse (6-3, 250), an all-state caliber player who will step into the spotlight this fall. also back is senior Colton Kuhlmann (6-0, 200), a smart and aggressive three-year starter, and senior center Brighton Hergott (6-4, 250), another powerful three-year starter. Sophomores Kayden Kuhlmann (6-0, 210) and Paxton Miller (5-10, 190) are next in line, so to speak, with junior Kaleb Bonar (5-10, 185) and sophomores Peyton Hubl (6-1, 180) and Maddox VanSkiver (5-10, 175) the options at tight end.

A three-year starter, senior QB Laken Wiedel (6-0, 190) had his best season yet in 2024, passing for 734 yards and six TDs and rushing for another 586 yards and 10 TDs, making him one of eight-man’s top dual threats. His leading returning receiver is senior Brady Degenhardt (6-0, 185), who had 10 receptions for 203 yards and three TDs, with speedy junior Blake Gunn (5-10, 155) also returning after last season rushing for 107 yards and two TDs.

Three guys to keep your eyes on in that Thayer offense are senior skill player Carson McLaughlin (5-9, 180), who will see an expanded role on offense, as well as sophomores Jaxon Krupicka (6-0, 170) and Owen McLaughlin (5-9, 170), both of them capable of being impact skill players.

Defense

Vorderstrasse (67 tackles, 7.5 TFL) is also all-state caliber in the defensive line, where he’s joined by senior nose guard James Bonar (6-0, 280), with senior Wyatt Winans (6-0, 190) and promising sophomore Paxton Miller (5-10, 190) adding depth. Degenhardt (54 tackles, 4.5 TFL) leads a secondary that will also include senior Murphy Sudbeck (6-6, 175), who had 20 tackles, as well as Gunn, Hubl (watch out here), and junior Gavin Kroll (5-9, 145).

Colton Kuhlmann (73 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) is the team’s best defensive playmaker and will be joined at linebacker by senior Carson McLaughlin (5-9, 180), who collected 50 tackles, 2 INT, including one for a touchdown, and Owen McLaughlin (15 tackles).

Some big shoes to fill but that sophomore class has lots of potential, so let’s call for six wins and rush down the stretch to another playoff berth.