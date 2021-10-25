Expanded Role: Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis
It was kind of a groovy gig, to be honest.Only a sophomore on a senior laden Humphrey St. Francis team that would wind up winning a state championship, Tanner Pfeifer recognized opportunity when it...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news