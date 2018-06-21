



Overview

Moving up from Class B, longtime power program Elkhorn returns four starters on offense and two on defense from last year’s 6-5 state playoff team.

“The move to Class A will be challenging but exciting,” says Elkhorn’s legendary head coach Mark Wortman, who has won 339 games and five state titles in his 38 years leading the program. “We need to develop depth at most positions but we have a good group of players coming up.”

Offense

Leading the Antlers on offense will be senior QB Isaac Hawkins (5-10, 180), who last season passed for 509 yards and six TDs and also rushed for 146 yards and seven touchdowns. Rising sophomore Aidan Young (5-10, 170) is he team’s go-to running back and last season gained 628 yards and scored seven touchdown with senior CJ Relford (6-0, 180) another proven veteran, having last season rushed for 248 yards and three TDs. Junior fullback Colin Fritz (5-10, 195), who returns after rushing for 182 yards and a score, will also be a factor in the running game. Junior Evan Johnson (5-11, 190) will also compete for running back carries.

Senior Parker Oligmueller (5-11, 160) and junior Tanner Grant (5-11, 175) will play split end for the Antlers with senior Tyler Wehling (6-1, 190) at the tight end spot.

Two starters return in the offensive line including senior center Brett Swanson (6-1, 220) and senior guard Quin Sexton (6-1, 190) with senior tackles Garth DeWolf (6-1, 220) and Tyler Renner (6-3, 240) and senior guard Bryce Istas (6-0, 210) and junior guard Kyler Beekman (6-2, 195) should round out of the offensive front.

Defense

Senior Mitch Kahre (5-11, 170) and Oligmueller are returning starters in the Elkhorn secondary with Young another option. Beekman, Fritz and senior Parker Lange (6 -1, 175) will man the linebacker spots.

Four seniors will man the defensive line including Renner and Swanson at tackle and Sexton and Tyler Wehling will play at end.

Season's Prediction

Last time Elkhorn ventured into Class A the Antlers managed to perform at a playoff qualifying level. Expect the same in 2018 with five regular season wins.