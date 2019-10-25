Rushing for over 300 yards in a single game or for over 3,000 yards in your high school career sound tough for any running back, but image if you weighed in at 137 pounds and were lining up against Class B defenses every week.

Size was the obstacle that Plattsmouth’s Connor Pohlmeier found himself needing to overcome, and that is exactly what he did putting together a remarkable three year varsity run.

Earlier this season Pohlmeier even placed his name in the school’s record books as he rushed for 306 yards on 32 carries against Crete to break Tony Wilson’s 2002 school record 303 yards rushing in a game.

For Connor football is a passion and he has enjoyed spending the last three years around some great players who have helped him be as successful as he has been.

“To have the level of success that I have it has been really exciting,” says Pohlmeier. “It also shows how much the guys around me have stepped up. Being successful when going up against guys twice my size has been a great experience.”

Due to his size Pohlmeier has honed his craft and developed many great traits that help him find success running the ball. With his speed, vision and quick feet he has been able to turn his obstacle into a springboard to success.

Connor is also a baseball player in the summer where he plays middle infield on the legion ball club, but football is the game that he fell in love with.

“Football is just a fun sport and I love it,” says Pohlmeier. “Shocking a few people and myself over the years has been great and it has been a really fun three years on that varsity squad. I love the physicality, scoring touchdowns and being able to bond with my brothers.”

With his sights set firmly on this football season and finishing strong, Connor’s future beyond his senior year is still up in the air but he will get that figured out as soon as football season is over.

For now the focus is the end of the season and the end of his senior campaign where the 3-5 Plattsmouth Blue Devils look to head into the playoffs with momentum and keep their season going as long as possible.

“I’m looking forward to the playoffs,” says Connor. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my teammates and getting a chance to soak it in for the last time.”

For Blue Devils head coach Bob Dzuris being around great players is something he has been fortunate to do multiple times in his career, but when it comes to Pohlmeier it’s hard to pin down what makes him special.

“With Connor it is kind of hard to explain,” says Coach Dzuris. “He’s just a football player. He understands the game, he’s a tough runner for his size and he is always moving forward. He loves to play the game.”

When this season comes to an end many people around Plattsmouth will be sad to see Pohlmeier go, but listening to those around the team talk it is easy to have the feeling that the legend of Connor Pohlmeier is here to stay.