COMPLETE: Eight-Man 2nd Round Pairings, Kickoff Times

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round
Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...
Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times
Here is a little history lesson and the kickoff times for our opening round of Class D-2 playoff games...
Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)
Some of you will be too young to remember the late, great Robert Conrad.
Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times
Had some technical difficulties throw off our Tuesday scheduling but here's a look at D1 playoffs 1st round pairings.
A Lightning Bolt: Jack Molt, Riverside
Seven for six sounds like a pretty good deal for me, doesn’t matter the exchange. Same goes for Riverside Football.
Class D-1
No. 16 Sandhills Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Sandy Creek (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Arapahoe (7-2) at No. 8 Shelby-Rising City (8-1), 5 p.m., at Shelby, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Lourdes Central Catholic (7-2) at Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 4 MT.
No. 13 Plainview (6-3) at No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (9-0), 7 p.m., at Beemer.
No. 14 Thayer Central (7-2) at No. 3 Crofton (7-1), 5 p.m.
No. 11 South Loup (7-2) at No. 6 Summerland (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Bridgeport (7-2) at North Platte St. Pat’s (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 15 EMF (5-4) at No. 2 Stanton (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class D-2
No. 16 Twin Loup (4-5) at No. 1 Archangels Catholic, 6 p.m., at Humphrey.
No. 9 Bancroft-Rosalie (8-1) at No. 8 Howells-Dodge (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Hitchcock County (7-2) at No. 5 Wynot (7-2), 2 p.m.
No. 13 St. Mary’s (6-3) at No. 4 Central Valley (8-1), 6 p.m., at Wolbach (fourth exit).
No. 14 Axtell (5-4) at No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 6 p.m., at Dunning.
No. 11 Creighton (7-2) at No. 6 Riverside (7-2), 6 p.m. at Spalding.
No. 10 High Plains Community (7-2) at No. 7 Overton (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Kenesaw (6-3) at No. 2 BDS (9-0), 7 p.m., at Bruning.