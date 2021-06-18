Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame to Induct Class of 2020/2021
A year after its 2020 induction ceremony was wiped out by COVID the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association will induct its most recent hall of fame class Saturday at Hastings.A reception f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news