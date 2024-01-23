Two coaches and ten players have been named to the 2024 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held on Saturday, June 15 at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, NE.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 47th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2024 includes: Players - Steven Bazata (Howells) Chris Carpenter (Falls City Sacred Heart), Josh Frerichs (Lodgepole), Brian Hahn (Hampton), Brandon Johnson (Rushville), Jerry Leiss (Indianola), Matt McGinn (Anselmo-Merna), Travis Mlady (Bloomfield), Larry Tomlinson (O’Neill St. Mary’s), Jeff Veerhusen (Adams), Coaches- Jon Dahl (Mead), Curt Johnson (Lawrence).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth, and success of Nebraska Eight-Man Football. For more information regarding the hall of fame please contact Bob McEvoy at bmcevoy@clarkson.esu7.org.

The Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame is located in the lobby of the Lynn Farrell Arena on the Hastings College campus. You can also visit our virtual hall of fame at: www.nebraskaeightmanfootball.com And we'd sure like it if you were to follow the NEMFCA on Twitter @NE8manFB.