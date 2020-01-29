Eastern Midlands Tournament Semifinals Tomorrow
Two of Class B’s hottest teams will clash as part of tomorrow night’s Eastern Midland Conference semifinals. And that doesn’t even count the number one seed.No. 2 seed Elkhorn (12-3) will host No. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news