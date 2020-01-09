News More News

Drum Roll, Please: Eight-Man Football HOF Class of 2020

Now a successful Houston area high school football coach, back in the day St. Edward native Andrew Shanle was an all-stater in high school, a starter for the Huskers and won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants. He's also now a member of the the Nebraska eight-man hall of fame Class of 2020.
Eleven players and three coaches are part of the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Induction ceremonies for the new class will be held at halftime of the 4...


