A lot of us are all cooped up inside and have been for a while. With that in mind we reached out to some of our graduating senior football players to find out how the social restrictions and school closings have been affecting their lives. We'll have a couple of these updates, mostly because it was fun to catch up with these guys, all of whom were interviewed by Huskerland Prep Report last season. And here is what they told us...

Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South Of course thanks for reaching out! I spend a lot of time working out and taking my online classes. I’ve taken up puzzles, cooking, and playing the piano when I have free time. My parents also have some chores for me which helps me stay busy. We still don’t know about prom or graduation, but I hope this is all over by the time we (are supposed to) graduate. Training a lot is harder because resources are limited, but one of my friends lets me use his weights, which helps a ton. The break was nice for a couple days but I’m ready for things to get back to normal.

Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus (16) (@HuskerlandBob)

Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus Most of the time I spend either watching Hulu, working out at home, or doing my school work. The bowling lanes are very scarce so occasionally I go to bowling lanes and bowl a little bit. I also have a drum set in a secluded area that I can play till my fingers get blistered. So far our graduation is still set for May 10th but our prom got postponed from April 4th. It definitely sucks that none of the facilities are open to practice but I have a nice system at my house to keep in shape and keep lifting. This is a very historic event and I’m not complaining, I’m just taking everything in realizing this will never happen again in my life time (hopefully) and really taking advantage of staying to myself and, of course, not going to school. It also makes me realize how many things we take for granted and I can assure you when the whole quarantine thing is over not only I but everyone will be cherishing moments a little bit sweeter and realizing life is good.

Eric Escobar, Wilber-Clatonia (73) (@HuskerlandBob)