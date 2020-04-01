Dylan Soule, High Plains

This circumstance has definitely altered my life and many around me but through this isolation from many of my peers and family I had the chance to really sit down and think about what is important to me. That is keeping my loved ones healthy and safe.

Through this break away from my normal school life I have had the opportunity to start working my annual summer job at Akers (just switched its name from Plains Equipment Group) in Osceola. But my job is not the standard mowing and sweeping, It’s disinfecting EVERYTHING three times a day!!!

As for hobbies I still workout regularly (I try everyday, but you know how that goes) and run as often as I can to stay in shape for the hopeful 2020 track season to start backup. From what I gathered, sounds like prom will eventually be canceled and graduation has been put on hold. The school board has guaranteed a graduation for the seniors, but time will tell how that will run. I am not going to lie, even though I’m not really into that kinda jazz it does stink that it was my last high school dance and will most likely not happen.

I have been staying faithful that last year was not my last time running track for High Plains, with that being said I have tried in my spare time to push myself in my weight room, runs, and my throwing events in efforts for a return of the season. Track and field is a sport I have come to love. No matter where you live or how small your school is you compete on the highest stage in efforts to beat an individual. High Plains was on our way for a very successful track year in hopes for another banner, that is what stinks the most.

Forget all the individual successes, the ultimate goal for every team is to raise a banner for your community and having the team but not the season is something that will stick with me for a long time.