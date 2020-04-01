Down Time: Coping With These Difficult Circumstances
Dylan Soule, High Plains
This circumstance has definitely altered my life and many around me but through this isolation from many of my peers and family I had the chance to really sit down and think about what is important to me. That is keeping my loved ones healthy and safe.
Through this break away from my normal school life I have had the opportunity to start working my annual summer job at Akers (just switched its name from Plains Equipment Group) in Osceola. But my job is not the standard mowing and sweeping, It’s disinfecting EVERYTHING three times a day!!!
As for hobbies I still workout regularly (I try everyday, but you know how that goes) and run as often as I can to stay in shape for the hopeful 2020 track season to start backup. From what I gathered, sounds like prom will eventually be canceled and graduation has been put on hold. The school board has guaranteed a graduation for the seniors, but time will tell how that will run. I am not going to lie, even though I’m not really into that kinda jazz it does stink that it was my last high school dance and will most likely not happen.
I have been staying faithful that last year was not my last time running track for High Plains, with that being said I have tried in my spare time to push myself in my weight room, runs, and my throwing events in efforts for a return of the season. Track and field is a sport I have come to love. No matter where you live or how small your school is you compete on the highest stage in efforts to beat an individual. High Plains was on our way for a very successful track year in hopes for another banner, that is what stinks the most.
Forget all the individual successes, the ultimate goal for every team is to raise a banner for your community and having the team but not the season is something that will stick with me for a long time.
Claysen Davis, Cody-Kilgore
I’ve been pretty busy during this isolation period of the virus. I spend most of my time working at my family-owned ranch. We are currently in the middle of calving season, so most of my time is spent in the calving lot working along side my brothers. With school being canceled, my father, Greg Davis, really appreciates the extra help from us kids.
The rest of the school semester has been canceled. I am currently taking dual credit classes through WNCC (Western Nebraska Community College, at Scottsbluff) that I started earlier this semester. Every single event, school and state event, will no longer be held. We are currently trying to figure out a plan for graduation, and perhaps prom, though that is unlikely to happen.
Sports training hasn’t changed for me much during this outbreak. I have a weight setup at home so trying to get into a weight room isn’t an issue. My weights coach at school has taught his athletes many different techniques or lifts to better themselves with or without weights available.
For the rest of the class of 2020, I understand. This situation stinks, I’m just as disappointed as the rest of you guys. The important part however is to not let this affect us mentally. This year alone has taught me a lot about myself. Between missing last summer's conditioning due to surgery to now this, I have grown to understand myself better and I commend you to do the same. Make better of this situation, don’t let it define us. Better times are ahead.
Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis
What i have mostly been doing is working, doing homework, or playing video games. For us at St. Francis everything from now until April 30 is most likely cancelled. Graduation is still scheduled for May 9 but we all know that could change. Being isolated has affected how much I can work out a little bit but my brother and I still get out once a day and play some basketball.